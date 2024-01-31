Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.250-1.350 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. Landstar System also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.25-1.35 EPS.

Landstar System Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:LSTR traded down $3.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $191.72. The company had a trading volume of 358,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,866. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.35 and a 200 day moving average of $185.21. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.84. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $161.13 and a 1 year high of $208.62.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 15.85%.

LSTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Landstar System in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Landstar System from $165.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Landstar System from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Landstar System from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Landstar System in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $188.09.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 756.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $496,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,326 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter worth about $54,341,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter valued at about $26,416,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 21.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,432,000 after buying an additional 98,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 311.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 120,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,589,000 after buying an additional 91,050 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

