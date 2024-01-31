Lazari Capital Management Inc. Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,082 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for 1.0% of Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 352.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 7,994 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 6,229 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.9% in the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 43,804 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 13.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,410 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,481,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,427,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 34,837 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.64.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total transaction of $3,125,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,011,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,176,882.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $551,670.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,780,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total transaction of $3,125,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,011,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,176,882.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,410,805 shares of company stock worth $367,309,445. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $6.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $281.39. 2,851,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,408,984. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.65 and a twelve month high of $289.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

