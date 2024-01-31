Lazari Capital Management Inc. Has $436,000 Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $1,175,255,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $433,134,000. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 24,982.9% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,538,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,952 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Caterpillar by 122.4% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,056,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,751 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,197,792.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:CAT traded down $4.28 on Wednesday, reaching $300.48. 1,579,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,570,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $279.38 and its 200-day moving average is $270.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $305.75.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

