Lazari Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $6.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $444.71. 5,573,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,302,422. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.76 and a 52-week high of $451.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $432.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $414.25.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

