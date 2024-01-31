Lazari Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,322 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,322 shares during the quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 27.6% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 17,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 6.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 8.8% in the third quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 45.0% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 20,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the third quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 102,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Up 0.6 %

PFE traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $27.18. 57,931,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,073,328. The company has a market cap of $153.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.90. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $44.46.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.22.

Get Our Latest Report on Pfizer

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.