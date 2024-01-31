LBG Media (LON:LBG) Shares Down 3.6%

LBG Media plc (LON:LBG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 80.41 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 80.41 ($1.02). 2,357 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 189,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83.40 ($1.06).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.78) price target on shares of LBG Media in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The firm has a market cap of £178.64 million, a PE ratio of 2,833.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 84.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 82.46.

LBG Media PLC operates an online media publisher the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company produces articles, celebrity interviews, documentaries, reality shows, political live-streams, and hard-hitting social purpose campaigns. It offers its products through various brands, such as LADbible, a news site; Gamingbible; SPORTbible, a website for sports; UNILAD Adventure; UNILAD Tech; UNILAD; ODDSbible; UNILAD Sound; and Tyla.

