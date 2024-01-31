Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Holdings Lifted by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Electric accounts for about 1.2% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned 0.39% of Lincoln Electric worth $41,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LECO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $96,738,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,675,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,743,000 after acquiring an additional 508,198 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,859,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,604,000 after acquiring an additional 302,002 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 744,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,885,000 after acquiring an additional 266,838 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LECO traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.47. 84,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,582. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.36 and a 12-month high of $228.18. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17.

LECO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.75.

In related news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $14,208,444.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,655.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $14,208,444.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,655.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total value of $2,622,239.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,122 shares in the company, valued at $8,168,437.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,780 shares of company stock valued at $17,623,734. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

