Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,880,000 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the December 31st total of 6,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 621,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.7 days.
Lineage Cell Therapeutics Stock Down 7.0 %
Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $0.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 975,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,602. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $1.57. The firm has a market cap of $162.76 million, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.41.
Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.08% and a negative net margin of 262.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lineage Cell Therapeutics
About Lineage Cell Therapeutics
Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, an allogeneic retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an allogeneic oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 1/2a multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of cervical spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.
