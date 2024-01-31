Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.99

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.99 and traded as high as $4.04. Lipocine shares last traded at $3.94, with a volume of 45,446 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lipocine in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Lipocine Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.36.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of ($3.12) million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lipocine Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Lipocine during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Lipocine by 474.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 66,906 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lipocine by 524.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 74,428 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Lipocine during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lipocine by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 22,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

