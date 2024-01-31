Lisk Price Reaches $1.34 (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $1.34 or 0.00003188 BTC on popular exchanges. Lisk has a market capitalization of $190.84 million and $39.90 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002268 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002089 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

