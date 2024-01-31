Litecoin (LTC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $339.98 Million

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $67.42 or 0.00157320 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin has a total market cap of $5.00 billion and approximately $339.98 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000186 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00009213 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000044 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About Litecoin
LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,155,338 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Litecoin
Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.
