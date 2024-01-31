LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) Shares Down 2.6%

Shares of LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Free Report) traded down 2.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.43 and last traded at $1.47. 156,002 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 202,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.31.
LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $28.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.42 million. Sell-side analysts expect that LiveOne, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.
LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.
