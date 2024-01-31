LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) Shares Down 2.6%

Shares of LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Free Report) traded down 2.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.43 and last traded at $1.47. 156,002 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 202,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.31.

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $28.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.42 million. Sell-side analysts expect that LiveOne, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiveOne by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 121,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 55,092 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LiveOne by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,720,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 43,865 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of LiveOne in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveOne during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in LiveOne by 127.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 94,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 52,830 shares in the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

