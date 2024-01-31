Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.16

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.16 and traded as high as $2.52. Lument Finance Trust shares last traded at $2.49, with a volume of 76,998 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average is $2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.67%. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFT. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 10.1% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 81,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Lument Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,389,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 22,444 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 19.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

