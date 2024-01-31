Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Lowered to C$12.60

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from C$12.80 to C$12.60 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LUN. Eight Capital set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.90 to C$8.40 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Securities cut their target price on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.87.

Shares of LUN stock traded down C$0.06 on Wednesday, reaching C$11.10. 615,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$10.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.12. The company has a market cap of C$8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.77. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$7.35 and a one year high of C$11.93.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The mining company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.02). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of C$1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.32 billion. Analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.9309735 earnings per share for the current year.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

