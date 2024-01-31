Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Short Interest Up 7.3% in January

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,070,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the December 31st total of 21,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.3 days. Approximately 13.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.
NYSE MGY traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,203,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,936. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.93. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $24.02.
Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $315.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.30 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 41.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.
