Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $139.17

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$139.17 and traded as high as C$149.14. Mainstreet Equity shares last traded at C$148.55, with a volume of 1,452 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MEQ. Laurentian set a C$180.00 price target on shares of Mainstreet Equity and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.69, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$145.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$139.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.48.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported C$4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C$2.31. Mainstreet Equity had a net margin of 52.09% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The company had revenue of C$56.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$53.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 6.5931593 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 15th. Mainstreet Equity’s payout ratio is 0.94%.

In related news, Director Ron Anderson bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$143.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,800.00. Insiders own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of mid-market residential rental apartment buildings in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg.

