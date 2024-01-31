ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

MAN has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut ManpowerGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. William Blair began coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.14.

MAN traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.14. The stock had a trading volume of 856,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,853. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.04 and a 200 day moving average of $75.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. ManpowerGroup has a 1 year low of $67.35 and a 1 year high of $92.43.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 1.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $116,736.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,246.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,751,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,730,000 after purchasing an additional 49,461 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 11.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,622,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,581,000 after acquiring an additional 373,473 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,990,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,278,000 after acquiring an additional 78,884 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 67.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,812,000 after acquiring an additional 739,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 2.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,780,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,392,000 after acquiring an additional 34,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

