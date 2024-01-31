Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.98

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$29.98 and last traded at C$29.85, with a volume of 700285 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$29.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MFC. Cormark upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Manulife Financial from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.55.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MFC

Manulife Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.70, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 123.80. The firm has a market cap of C$54.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.33.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.82 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 70.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 3.6546855 earnings per share for the current year.

Manulife Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manulife Financial

In other Manulife Financial news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 10,295 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.97, for a total value of C$267,335.41. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Manulife Financial

(Get Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.