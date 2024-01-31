MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC) Short Interest Up 6.3% in January

MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the December 31st total of 2,520,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 832,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Institutional Trading of MasterBrand

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBC. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of MasterBrand in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,073,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,486,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,262,000 after buying an additional 3,160,945 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MasterBrand in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,268,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of MasterBrand in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,251,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MasterBrand in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,640,000. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MasterBrand alerts:

MasterBrand Trading Down 3.6 %

MasterBrand stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.07. 503,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,396. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.94. MasterBrand has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $15.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 11.35.

MasterBrand Company Profile

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $677.30 million during the quarter. MasterBrand had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 5.69%.

(Get Free Report)

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company offers a range of cabinetry products under the Aristokraft, Decora, Diamond, Fieldstone Cabinetry, Homecrest, Kemper, KitchenCraft Cabinetry, Mantra, MC mid continent Cabinetry, Omega Cabinetry, Schrock, Starmark Cabinetry, Ultracraft, and Urban Effect Cabinetry brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MasterBrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterBrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.