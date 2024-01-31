Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Decreased by Madison Wealth Management

Madison Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.5% of Madison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,255,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,866,020,000 after purchasing an additional 495,768 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Mastercard by 6.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,377,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,620,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,661 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,643,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,529,235,000 after purchasing an additional 274,679 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Mastercard by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,308,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE MA traded up $6.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $452.06. 2,798,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,483,208. The stock has a market cap of $423.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $340.21 and a one year high of $462.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $422.93 and a 200-day moving average of $406.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upgraded Mastercard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $463.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 394,446 shares of company stock worth $153,542,033 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

