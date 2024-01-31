Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $346.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.18%.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of MBIN stock opened at $45.84 on Wednesday. Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $48.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.76 and its 200 day moving average is $32.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.67%.

Insider Activity at Merchants Bancorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merchants Bancorp

In other news, CEO Michael R. Dury acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.26 per share, with a total value of $255,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,760. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 21,157 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $671,734.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,894 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,134.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael R. Dury acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.26 per share, with a total value of $255,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBIN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Merchants Bancorp by 1,150.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Merchants Bancorp by 9.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Merchants Bancorp by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.

