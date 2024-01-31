Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Position Trimmed by Lazari Capital Management Inc.

Lazari Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,655 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 8.5% of Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $14,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after buying an additional 777,029,902 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,776,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,704,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,542,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,410,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,053,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,607,487,000 after acquiring an additional 115,131 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,143,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,659,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,513 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.35.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,777,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,796,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.76, for a total transaction of $7,769,271.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,500 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,777,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,796,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 875,686 shares of company stock worth $300,859,630 in the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 2.1 %

META traded down $8.30 on Wednesday, hitting $391.76. The company had a trading volume of 14,486,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,232,640. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.06 and a 52-week high of $406.36.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

