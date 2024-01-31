Metahero (HERO) Price Tops $0.0027

Metahero (HERO) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Metahero token can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a market cap of $22.20 million and approximately $764,289.08 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002541 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000571 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00021818 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005810 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Metahero Profile

HERO is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,166,213,223 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

