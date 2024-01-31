Metahero Self Reported Market Cap Tops $22.54 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. In the last week, Metahero has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. Metahero has a total market cap of $22.54 million and approximately $771,844.31 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002493 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000553 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00021470 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005734 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000218 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,166,213,223 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

