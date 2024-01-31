Metro (TSE:MRU) Given New C$82.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$83.00 to C$82.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.70% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reduced their price target on Metro from C$80.00 to C$76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Metro from C$77.00 to C$74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. TD Securities cut their price target on Metro from C$80.00 to C$76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Metro from C$77.00 to C$73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$77.21.
Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.86 billion. Metro had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 15.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Metro will post 4.2562538 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.
