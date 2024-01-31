MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Short Interest Update

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the December 31st total of 1,670,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MFA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MFA Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on MFA Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on MFA Financial from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on MFA Financial from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.25 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

MFA Financial Price Performance

MFA Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of MFA traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $11.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,461,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,312. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -29.13 and a beta of 2.10. MFA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is currently -368.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in MFA Financial by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 57,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 29,907 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MFA Financial by 281.1% during the 3rd quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 91,355 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MFA Financial by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in MFA Financial by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in MFA Financial by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 221,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

