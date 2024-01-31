Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.34

Shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.34 and traded as high as $7.92. Mistras Group shares last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 83,369 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet cut Mistras Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $236.21 million, a P/E ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average of $6.35.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Mistras Group had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $179.35 million during the quarter.

In other Mistras Group news, EVP John Anthony Smith sold 10,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $63,013.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,518.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought 5,220 shares of company stock valued at $35,696 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 157.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mistras Group in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mistras Group in the third quarter worth about $53,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Mistras Group in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Mistras Group in the second quarter worth about $56,000. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The company offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.

