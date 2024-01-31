Myria (MYRIA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.54 Million

Myria (MYRIA) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Myria token can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Myria has a market cap of $12.39 million and $2.54 million worth of Myria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Myria has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Myria

Myria’s launch date was April 6th, 2023. Myria’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,610,000,000 tokens. Myria’s official website is myria.com. Myria’s official Twitter account is @myria.

Buying and Selling Myria

According to CryptoCompare, “Myria (MYRIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Myria has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 9,966,726,052.75 in circulation. The last known price of Myria is 0.00787624 USD and is down -4.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $2,643,991.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myria.com/.”

