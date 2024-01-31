NEAR Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.85 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $2.85 billion and approximately $193.08 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $2.84 or 0.00006686 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,004,666,471 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

