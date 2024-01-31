NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Trading 0.5% Higher

NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.30 and last traded at $9.15. Approximately 822 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 11,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.
NFI Group Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.46.
About NFI Group
NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through OEM Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The OEM Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells transit buses, motor coaches, and medium-duty and cutaway buses.
