NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 351.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 9.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.32. 5,788,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,688,881. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $155.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $131.31.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NKE. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. HSBC dropped their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.62.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

