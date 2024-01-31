Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.05

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.05 and last traded at $6.93, with a volume of 10644 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.53.

Get Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha alerts:

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 16.13%.

About Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides various logistics services worldwide. It operates through Liner & Logistics Business, Bulk Shipping Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.