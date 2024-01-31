Nkcfo LLC Invests $392,000 in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Celestica by 120.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 105,576 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Celestica during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Celestica by 20.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 44,885 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Celestica by 57.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 168,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 61,400 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Celestica by 35.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Celestica from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Celestica from $29.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Celestica from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Celestica from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

Shares of NYSE:CLS traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.36. 2,059,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,000,226. Celestica Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $35.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

