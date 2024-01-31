Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.50

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.50 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 9 ($0.11), with a volume of 27125 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9 ($0.11).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Nostrum Oil & Gas from GBX 24 ($0.31) to GBX 21 ($0.27) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

The firm has a market cap of £1.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.25, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 11.21.

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

