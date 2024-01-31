Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 30,271 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 61,808 shares.The stock last traded at $14.53 and had previously closed at $14.48.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.15.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXP. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the fourth quarter valued at $362,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1,392.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 77,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 72,757 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 14,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. 15.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

