Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 30,271 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 61,808 shares.The stock last traded at $14.53 and had previously closed at $14.48.
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.15.
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- 7 best bear market ETFs to battle a decline
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- 10 best sugar stocks to buy now
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Spotify stock’s 200% rally just had fresh fuel added
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.