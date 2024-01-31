Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Scotiabank

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Scotiabank from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.68% from the stock’s current price.

NVEI has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Nuvei in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Nuvei from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Nuvei from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Nuvei from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Nuvei in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nuvei presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of Nuvei stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $24.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,203. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.06. Nuvei has a 52 week low of $13.32 and a 52 week high of $43.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $304.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.47 million. Nuvei had a positive return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nuvei will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvei

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,830,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Nuvei by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 274,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after buying an additional 45,219 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuvei by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 187,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in shares of Nuvei by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 550,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,464,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 27,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the period. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

