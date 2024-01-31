Oasys Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.45 Million (OAS)

Oasys (OAS) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last week, Oasys has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Oasys has a total market capitalization of $199.73 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasys token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000239 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Oasys

Oasys’ launch date was October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,965,093,352 tokens. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games. Oasys’ official website is www.oasys.games. The official message board for Oasys is medium.com/@oasys.

Oasys Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,965,093,352 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.10106821 USD and is down -2.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $1,706,452.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasys directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasys should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasys using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

