Ohmyhome (NASDAQ:OMH) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Ohmyhome Limited (NASDAQ:OMH – Get Free Report) fell 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.96 and last traded at $1.00. 36,717 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 26,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Ohmyhome Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ohmyhome

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ohmyhome stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ohmyhome Limited (NASDAQ:OMH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Ohmyhome as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ohmyhome

Ohmyhome Limited operates as a data and technology-driven property technology company in Singapore and Malaysia. It offers brokerage services that allows customers to purchase, sell, rent, or lease their properties on its platform. The company also offers other property-related services, including listing and research services comprising online property listings, property transaction guides, automated electronic valuation of listed properties, and calculators; mortgage advice and financing guidance services; and legal services, such as conveyancing, legal advice, and documentation preparation services.

