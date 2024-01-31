Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Trading 4.6% Higher

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.75 and last traded at $12.60. 271,346 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 606,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on OLMA

Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.8 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.03. The company has a market cap of $704.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.21.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Olema Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 5,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $78,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 943,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,686.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sean Bohen sold 29,293 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $435,879.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,572,112.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 5,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $78,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 943,714 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,686.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,687 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,339. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Olema Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MPM Bioimpact LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 301.7% during the third quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 1,857,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,181 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 651.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,602,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,244 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 134.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,333,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,123 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,262,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $5,310,000. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.