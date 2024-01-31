Onconetix (NASDAQ:ONCO) Stock Price Down 11.7%

Shares of Onconetix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCO – Get Free Report) fell 11.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.20. 2,477,064 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 10,452,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Onconetix Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 3.48.

Onconetix (NASDAQ:ONCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter.

Onconetix Company Profile

Onconetix, Inc, a biotechnology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing transformational therapies to address health challenges worldwide. The company owns Entadfi, an FDA-approved, once daily pill that combines finasteride and tadalafil for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia.

