Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV) and Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Head-To-Head Review

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) and Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wheaton Precious Metals and Osisko Development’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wheaton Precious Metals $1.07 billion 19.94 $669.13 million $1.19 39.39 Osisko Development $43.94 million 4.84 -$148.04 million ($1.03) -2.46

Wheaton Precious Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Osisko Development. Osisko Development is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wheaton Precious Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wheaton Precious Metals 0 3 6 0 2.67 Osisko Development 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Wheaton Precious Metals and Osisko Development, as provided by MarketBeat.

Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus price target of $53.25, indicating a potential upside of 13.61%. Given Wheaton Precious Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wheaton Precious Metals is more favorable than Osisko Development.

Volatility & Risk

Wheaton Precious Metals has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Osisko Development has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.5% of Wheaton Precious Metals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of Osisko Development shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Osisko Development shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Wheaton Precious Metals and Osisko Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheaton Precious Metals 57.03% 6.94% 6.89% Osisko Development -246.60% -14.61% -11.02%

Summary

Wheaton Precious Metals beats Osisko Development on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Osisko Development

Osisko Development Corp., a gold development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in North America. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of 155,089 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds a portfolio of marketable securities. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

