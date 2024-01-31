Oxen Price Up 2.2% This Week (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 31st. Oxen has a total market cap of $8.33 million and $5,948.41 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oxen has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,420.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.84 or 0.00157625 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.37 or 0.00552703 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00009331 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00057289 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.79 or 0.00388611 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.10 or 0.00162946 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 66,529,365 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

