Oxford Nanopore Technologies (OTC:ONTTF) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (OTC:ONTTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.85. Approximately 15,451 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 19,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Up 5.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average of $2.65.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.