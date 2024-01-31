Parks! America (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.34

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and traded as high as $0.44. Parks! America shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 67,320 shares trading hands.

Parks! America Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.34.

About Parks! America

Parks! America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating local and regional theme parks and attractions in the United States. The company owns and operates three Wild Animal Safari theme parks located in Pine Mountain, Georgia; Strafford, Missouri; and Bryan/College Station, Texas.

