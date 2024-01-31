Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Purchased by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,081 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the quarter. Performance Food Group comprises 1.5% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $4,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 1,026.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $73.70. 532,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,085. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $52.32 and a 1-year high of $74.22. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.56.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The food distribution company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFGC. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.43.

In other news, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $59,935.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,010.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

