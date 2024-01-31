Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.05 and last traded at $2.01. Approximately 67,807 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 104,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.
The company has a market cap of $21.26 million, a PE ratio of 0.78 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86.
Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $24.11 million during the quarter. Performance Shipping had a net margin of 60.08% and a return on equity of 36.35%.
