Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) shares rose 2.6% during trading on Monday. The company traded as high as $2.05 and last traded at $2.01. Approximately 67,807 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 104,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

Performance Shipping Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a market cap of $21.26 million, a PE ratio of 0.78 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86.

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $24.11 million during the quarter. Performance Shipping had a net margin of 60.08% and a return on equity of 36.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Performance Shipping

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSHG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Performance Shipping by 2,606.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 81,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 78,198 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Performance Shipping by 1,828.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 332,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 315,089 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Performance Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Performance Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

