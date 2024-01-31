Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Trading Down 4.2%

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.19 and last traded at $29.36. Approximately 167,542 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 286,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.65.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Perion Network from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.53.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Perion Network had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $185.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.48 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Perion Network Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PERI. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Perion Network by 227.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Perion Network by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Perion Network by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

