Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Shares Down 11.7%

Shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF – Get Free Report) traded down 11.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.71 and last traded at $3.71. 26,487 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 238% from the average session volume of 7,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

Pets at Home Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average of $4.14.

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers pet grooming services comprising a full dog groom, bath, microchipping, and nail clipping; and pet insurance products.

