Philcoin (PHL) Trading 2.3% Lower This Week

Philcoin (PHL) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Philcoin has a total market cap of $244.61 million and approximately $11.19 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Philcoin has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One Philcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Philcoin Profile

Philcoin’s launch date was October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Philcoin is philcoin.io. Philcoin’s official message board is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.

[Telegram](https://t.me/philcoinphilanthropychat)[Medium](https://medium.com/@philcoin)[LinkedIn](https://www.linkedin.com/company/philcoin)

Buying and Selling Philcoin

