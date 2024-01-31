Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Shares Up 0.8%

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.03 and last traded at $1.03. 10,952 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 95,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07.

About Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas, as well as in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

